Subscribe
nobelus-shutterstock-com-1
23 June 2016Trademarks

USPTO issues notice for rulemaking in trademark cases

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking for trademark cases in the Federal Register.

Yesterday, June 22, the USPTO issued a notice of proposed rulemaking called “Changes in Requirements for Affidavits or Declarations of Use, Continued Use, or Excusable Nonuse in Trademark Cases”.

It was  published in the Federal Register and public comments are due by August 22.

The USPTO proposes to revise rules in parts two and seven of title 37 the Code of Federal Regulations which centre on the examination of affidavits or declarations of continued use of a trademark.

Under the new rules the USPTO will allow additional specimens of use as may be reasonably necessary to verify the accuracy of claims that a trademark is in use.

Parties would be required to submit information, exhibits, affidavits or declarations and any other information which the USPTO may need in order to verify the accuracy of claims that a trademark is in use with the goods or services listed in the registration.

The proposed changes have an aim of benefiting the public by helping the USPTO promote the integrity of the trademark register by encouraging accuracy in the listing of goods or services.

The rules also facilitate the cancellation of registrations by the USPTO that are no longer in use.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
USPTO welcomes deputy commissioner for trademark registration
28 June 2016   The US Patent and Trademark Office has hired Greg Dodson as deputy commissioner for trademark registration.
Trademarks
USPTO proposes changes to solve TM ‘cluttering’
19 May 2021   Proposals by the US Patent and Trademark Office to amend the Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 in a bid to improve the integrity of the trademark register have been criticised by lawyers.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions