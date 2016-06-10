Subscribe
arseniy-krasnevsky-shutterstock-com
10 June 2016Trademarks

US officials seize Cartier and Tiffany counterfeits

US officials have seized counterfeit Tiffany, Cartier and Rolex jewellery worth almost $3 million after a series of raids.

Officials from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said yesterday, June 9, that jewellery with an estimated street value of $2.9 million had been seized after a raid Indianapolis last month.

According to officials, the jewellery had come from China and was making its way to Texas.

In a separate investigation, and after a month long enforcement surge, officials from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), recovered an estimated $28,000 worth of counterfeit branded merchandise purporting to be from the National Basketball Association.

Among the items seized were counterfeit caps, t-shirts and team flags.

Timothy Hubbard, chief CBP officer, said: “Officers and import specialists work diligently to protect businesses, consumers and our economy every day by combating the trade of counterfeit and pirated goods through an aggressive intellectual property rights enforcement program.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions