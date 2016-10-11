Subscribe
beststockfoto-shutterstock-com-disney-
11 October 2016Trademarks

US customs seize counterfeit Disney and Nickelodeon merchandise

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has seized $148,000 worth of counterfeit Disney and Nickelodeon merchandise.

The CBP seized the fake apparel at the port of Norfolk in Virginia.

Originating in Egypt and destined for California, the container was sent to the CBP’s warehouse for further inspection due to “commodity inconsistencies”, as the shipment was marked “household goods”.

Customs officers examined the shipment and found it contained clothes bearing “questionable” ‘Disney’, ‘Nickelodeon’ and ‘Spin Master’ trademarks.

Spin Master is a Canadian toy and entertainment company, which was founded in 1994.

The CBP detained the apparel and discovered that the consignee did not have authority to import the garments.

Mark Laria, Norfolk area port director, said: “CBP has a lead role in protecting both the American consumer and domestic businesses. This seizure is an excellent example of the steps CBP has taken in the area of enforcing intellectual property rights laws.”

A spokesperson for Nickelodeon told WIPR that it isn't able to provide a comment in this instance.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown