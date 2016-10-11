US customs seize counterfeit Disney and Nickelodeon merchandise

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has seized $148,000 worth of counterfeit Disney and Nickelodeon merchandise.

The CBP seized the fake apparel at the port of Norfolk in Virginia.

Originating in Egypt and destined for California, the container was sent to the CBP’s warehouse for further inspection due to “commodity inconsistencies”, as the shipment was marked “household goods”.

Customs officers examined the shipment and found it contained clothes bearing “questionable” ‘Disney’, ‘Nickelodeon’ and ‘Spin Master’ trademarks.

Spin Master is a Canadian toy and entertainment company, which was founded in 1994.

The CBP detained the apparel and discovered that the consignee did not have authority to import the garments.

Mark Laria, Norfolk area port director, said: “CBP has a lead role in protecting both the American consumer and domestic businesses. This seizure is an excellent example of the steps CBP has taken in the area of enforcing intellectual property rights laws.”

A spokesperson for Nickelodeon told WIPR that it isn't able to provide a comment in this instance.