Subscribe
melnikov-sergey-shutterstock-com-letters-
17 March 2016Trademarks

US academics: vacating precedents should not be used as ‘bargaining chips’

More than 40 US academics have written to the US Department of Justice expressing their concern that the possibility of vacating legal precedents could be improperly used by parties.

In a letter dated March 16 sent to Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, the academics said they fear that legal rulings will be “treated as bargaining chips by private parties in settlement negotiations”.

The academics include representatives from Stanford Law School and Georgetown University Law Center.

Last month, the US District Court for the Northern District of Alabama scolded the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) for failing to vacate the precedent set in a dispute between the University of Alabama and Houndstooth Mafia Enterprises.

Both parties agreed to settle the dispute, which had seen the university’s opposition to the ‘Houndstooth Mafia’ trademark application rejected by the TTAB. The deal included a provision that vacated the TTAB ruling.

The district court endorsed the settlement, but the TTAB declined to vacate the precedent. The court subsequently ordered the TTAB to comply with the agreement, which it agreed to do earlier this month.

But the academics wrote that such agreements have dangerous implications for intellectual property law, because parties that have found their rights revoked will seek an agreement to vacate the judgment in order to assert their rights against another party in a separate suit.

The result would also be adverse implications for competition law, the academics stated, because parties will make vacatur—a court order vacating a legal proceeding—a “condition of settlement in light of the overwhelming preference of district judges to settle cases”.

“In short, settlement-related vacatur allows private parties to manipulate the body of decisional law with potentially anti-competitive effects.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
TTAB backs down in ‘Houndstooth Mafia’ row
7 March 2016   The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has vacated its decision that rejected an opposition to the ‘Houndstooth Mafia’ trademark application, following an order from a district court.
Trademarks
District court scolds TTAB, orders TM judgment to be vacated
25 February 2016   A US court has ordered the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to vacate a decision after the board refused to comply with a settlement that had been endorsed by the court.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide