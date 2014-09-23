Subscribe
24 September 2014

Ukulele orchestra injunction rejected by UK court

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (UOGB) has been refused an injunction against a Germany-based group with a similar name, according to the Press Association.

The United Kingdom Ukulele Orchestra (UKUO) is a group based in Germany but primarily made up of British members. It is due to begin a tour of the UK on October 15 in Lincoln.

The UOGB filed a trademark infringement case against the German group at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court, alleging that the similar names of the two orchestras would cause confusion among customers. The UOGB is due to start touring in September, a month before the UKUO.

But judge Richard Hacon rejected the case for an injunction against the UKUO, allowing it to begin touring under its current name.

The UKUO has not responded to requests for comment from WIPR, but Peter Moss, musical director of the UKUO, told the Press Association: “We are very pleased with the outcome. Our view has always been that we never, ever wanted to have competition with the other side. We wish them well.”

“We hope people will now come to see us play,” he added.

The UOGB has also not responded to requests from WIPR for comment.

