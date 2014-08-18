Subscribe
19 August 2014Trademarks

UKIPO scores victory against fake IP offices

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has settled with two companies accused of masquerading as the organisation and demanding unnecessary fees from right holders.

Two companies, Patent and Trade Mark Office and Patent and Trade Mark Organisation, have been ordered to stop offering the services and pay a “substantial” fine to the IPO, the office said.

The companies, and their owners Aleksandrs Radcuks and Igors Villers, had been accused of issuing official-looking “renewal letters” to trademark owners offering to renew trademarks at higher fees than usual.

The IPO, which is the official government body that grants patents and trademarks in the UK, filed a lawsuit in May at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court.

A spokesman for the IPO said it knew that some of its customers had been misled into making “excessive payments” because they thought they were paying the IPO or a company affiliated with it.

“We felt it was necessary to take appropriate action given the evidence that our customers are being misled or confused and that damage is being caused to the office’s good name,” the IPO said.

The office also revealed it is carrying out litigation against another organisation offering the renewal letters.

In June last year, WIPR reported that an organisation called Intellectual Property Agency (IPA) had been told it breached advertising codes by sending out similar renewal letters.

In its ruling, the Advertising Standards Authority said the use of the word "agency”' in the company title and the abbreviation to ''IPA" throughout the document may have caused recipients to assume it was from an agency associated with the IPO.

“We understood however that no relationship existed between the IPO and the advertiser [IPA],” it said.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act