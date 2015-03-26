Subscribe
26 March 2015Trademarks

UK Supreme Court hears Starbucks v BSkyB passing off case

The UK’s highest court is hearing arguments today (March 26) in a passing off case between Hong Kong-based media company Starbucks and broadcaster British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB).

The case, Starbucks (HK) Limited and Anor v BSkyB Group, which is taking place at the UK Supreme Court, centres on passing off and trademark infringement claims brought by Starbucks.

The claims have previously been rejected by both the English High Court and Court of Appeal.

Starbucks—which has no association with the US coffee franchise—has claimed that BSkyB’s online broadcast service Now TV, launched in March 2012, traded on the goodwill of its own internet streaming service called Now.

Starbucks also claimed that BSkyB has infringed a Community trademark (CTM) it owns for the word ‘Now’ by naming its service Now TV.

In a ruling handed down in November 2012 at the English High Court, Judge Richard Arnold ruled that BSkyB was not liable for passing off or trademark infringement.

A year later, Sir John Mummery of the English and Wales Court of Appeal affirmed Arnold’s ruling, and also ruled that Starbucks’s ‘Now’ CTM was devoid of distinctive character.

He said: “The registered word mark ‘Now’ is devoid of distinctive character that would serve to identify the claimant's service”.

He added that the word 'now' “is reckoned to be” the 73rd most common word in the English language.

In its passing off claim, Starbucks had argued that the internet ensured customers could access the service from the UK.

But Mummery rejected this, stating that the “universal presence and accessibility of the internet ... is not a sufficiently close market link to establish an identifiable goodwill with a customer base here”.

Five of the 12 Supreme Court judges are currently hearing the case. They are: Lord Neuberger, Lord Sumption, Lord Carnwath, Lord Toulson and Lord Hodge.

WIPR will provide updates on the case as it progresses.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Starbucks’ Now TV appeal rejected
18 November 2013   The England & Wales Court of Appeal has dismissed Hong Kong media company Starbucks’ claims of trademark infringement and passing off against rival BSkyB.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act