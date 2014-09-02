Two arrested over Microsoft ‘counterfeiting’

Two men were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in the UK on suspicion of selling fake computer-software discs online.

They are believed to have been selling a range of products, including counterfeit versions of those made by Microsoft and Adobe, from a dedicated website.

The Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) arrested the pair in Lincolnshire and seized a number of suspected counterfeit discs and some computer equipment.

Danny Medlycott, head of PIPCU, said the operation demonstrates the unit’s dedication to combating IP crime.

“It is important that consumers are aware of the risks of buying counterfeit items. Not only is purchasing fake software violating the intellectual rights of software authors, but consumers are also putting their computers and laptops at risk from security threats, such as viruses and malware.”

Julian Heathcote Hobbins, general counsel at the Federation Against Software Theft (FAST), which is supporting PIPCU’s efforts, added that it is vital for genuine software resellers to compete on a level playing field.

“This in turn fosters the growth of the software development industry by instilling confidence that illicit activities will be taken seriously and investigated, which is particularly important when the internet is used by software businesses to disseminate products and services to almost anyone who is online.

“The future prosperity of computing is paramount especially considering the rise of cloud computing and the need to keep that such environments cybercrime-free.”