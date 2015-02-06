Subscribe
shutterstock-147996737-web
Sidarta / Shutterstock.com
6 February 2015Trademarks

Trouble brewing over ‘Hells’ lager name

Two UK breweries are locked in a dispute over the word ‘Hells’ with one of them accusing the other of passing off as its brand.

Camden Town Brewery has claimed that Redwell Brewery, based near Norwich, should stop using the name Redwell Hells for one of its lagers because it is too close to that of Camden Hells, one of its brands.

The London-based brewery filed an action for passing off at the English High Court.

Redwell said it accepted that the Camden brewery used the brand name first. But it has also claimed that ‘hells’ is a common term for a light German beer dating to the 19th century, and is used by more than 35 brewers in the UK, Germany, US and elsewhere.

Patrick Fisher, co-owner of Redwell, told WIPR: "We believe that we are right in our assertion that we can use Hells, as for many decades in the UK, Europe and across the world people have used the term 'Hells' to be associated with alcohol products.

“Camden have accused us of passing our own Redwell Hells off as Camden's, by which they mean we have actively gone into the marketplace pretending to be a brewery other than Redwell. This is a ridiculous accusation. Our branding is different, our product badge is different and we would have no reason to pretend to be another brewery to sell our own products, as we can do that very well ourselves.”

Fisher added that the company also changed the badge used on pumps that pour the beer so that the brewery name was larger than the word 'Hells'.

To raise money to fight the case in court, Redwell is running crowd-funding initiatives on the Indiegogo website, which include allowing fans to buy a Redwell branded t-shirt, glass and playing cards for £30 ($46). The brewery has so far raised £1,000, and said a donation of £30,000 would get the donor a case of Redwell beer every month for life.

In August 2013, WIPR reported that energy drink company Red Bull had threatened Redwell with legal action unless it withdrew a UK trademark application for ‘Redwell’.

Red Bull sent a letter to the brewery claiming that ‘Redwell’ was too similar to ‘Red Bull’ and that it would confuse consumers. The dispute was later resolved after Red Bull said it was happy for Redwell to use the name as long as it did not use it for energy drinks.

Camden Town Brewery did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Red Bull threatens action over ‘REDWELL’ trademark
14 August 2013   Energy drink company Red Bull has threatened a small UK brewery with legal action unless it withdraws its trademark application for ‘REDWELL’.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act