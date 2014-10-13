Subscribe
jorgen mcleman / Shutterstock.com
14 October 2014Trademarks

Trademark watching service revealed at INTA meeting

A new trademark watching service set to help brands identify potential infringers has been launched at an International Trademark Association (INTA) meeting.

NameWatch, managed by Finnish organisation TrademarkNow, was revealed at the trademark administrators and practitioners meeting in Virginia, US.

It works as a cloud-based software that identifies potential threats to a brand and prioritises the most urgent and relevant alerts.

According to TrademarkNow, NameWatch will be more effective than the current trademark watching process, which it says includes too many irrelevant notifications.

Mikael Kolehmainen, chief executive of TrademarkNow, said: “In our discussions with our customers we identified trademark watching as ripe for innovation.

“We believed that if we applied the artificial intelligence that powers our trademark search product, NameCheck, to trademark watching, we could create useful analysis for attorneys, eliminating laborious, manual reviews of often irrelevant trademark watch alerts.”

The INTA trademark administrators and practitioners meeting, which began on October 12, will run until October 15.

