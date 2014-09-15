Trademark caucus launched in US

A newly-formed political committee dedicated to protecting trademarks has been established by the US government.

The congressional trademark caucus (CTC), launched this week, comprises members of the US Congress who will meet to pursue legislative objectives. It is the first of its kind dedicated solely to trademark issues.

One issue it will focus on is reducing counterfeit products, following claims from the US Chamber of Commerce that counterfeiting costs the US economy as much as $250 billion each year.

According to the International Trademark Association (INTA), the CTC’s formation may help to reverse the “increasing value” of counterfeit goods as well as better protect the public.

In a statement welcoming the CTC’s formation, INTA president Mei-lan Stark said the association was looking forward to working with the CTC to protect both consumers and brand owners.

Stark said it has been estimated that the value of counterfeit goods could grow to $1.77 trillion by 2015 and that INTA was looking forward to working with the CTC to “reverse that trend”.

Stark added: “Trademark counterfeiting is a serious issue facing consumers, industry and governments. From medicines and food to cosmetics, apparel, and automotive parts, consumers face mounting challenges to their ability to purchase branded products that they know and trust.”

Co-chaired by Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Chris Coons, Congressman Howard Coble and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, the CTC will work with brand owners, consumer groups and state governments.

In a statement, DelBene said it was an honour to join the group.

“As a member of the house judiciary committee and the subcommittee on courts, intellectual property, and the internet, I am eager to work with my colleagues, to increase public awareness,” she said.