21 October 2016Trademarks

‘The Walking Dead’ producer sues company for TM infringement

Valhalla Entertainment, the producer of popular TV series “The Walking Dead”, has filed a complaint against a film company called Valhalla Studios for allegedly infringing its trademarks.

According to the complaint, filed on Wednesday, October 19 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, Valhalla Studios is “deceiving the public” by using the name.

The name is allegedly being used for “under-construction motion picture and television production facilities in Atlanta”.

Valhalla Entertainment, the suing company, argues that the use of ‘Valhalla’ in the other company’s name creates a misleading association and confusion between the two.

Atlanta-based Valhalla Studios was allegedly contacted by Valhalla Entertainment with a request to cease and desist from using the ‘Valhalla’ name.

Following Valhalla Studios’ alleged rejection to comply with the request, “The Walking Dead” producer sent a formal cease-and-desist letter, again requesting that it stop “infringement of, and attempt to trade on, Valhalla’s trademarks”.

Valhalla Studios allegedly refused to comply again.

“The Walking Dead” producer has asked the court for a ruling to stop Valhalla Studios from using the name ‘Valhalla’.

It has also asked the court to award damages and attorneys’ fees.

“The Walking Dead” is a US horror drama, which was first aired in 2010, and since then has been nominated for several awards, including the Writers Guild of America Award for TV and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series (Drama).

