13 December 2012Trademarks

Study warns brands about gTLD consumer confusion

Brand owners must effectively educate consumers about their new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) in order to combat the “inevitable” confusion they will create, a study has shown.

Trademarks
IP Summit: Microsoft attorney urges rights owners to prepare now for gTLDs
11 December 2012   Rights owners should begin developing their enforcement strategies for protecting their marks in the new generic top-level domain space, Microsoft attorney Russell Pangborn has warned.
article
Clearing the way: trademark protection and new gTLDs
1 September 2012   As part of its new gTLD programme, ICANN has committed to establishing a Trademark Clearinghouse for protecting intellectual property rights. TB&I talks to Jan Corstens and Vicky Folens of Deloitte about the details.


Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
AI
Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
3 April 2025

AI
Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
3 April 2025
Patents
Netlist counsel: How we beat Samsung in computer chip clash, again
2 April 2025
Diversity
‘A craven attempt to sacrifice the rule of law’: Firms draw lines in face of Trump assault
31 March 2025
Patents
Acting USPTO director enacts new PTAB policy with Motorola decision
31 March 2025
Artificial Intelligence
7 things to consider before buying IP technology
26 March 2025
Trademarks
Enforcement mix: IP teams share recipes to reduce costs
21 March 2025

