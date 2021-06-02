Subscribe
sorbis-shutterstock-com-h-m-
2 June 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

SCOTUS to weigh in on Unicolors dispute with H&M

The US Supreme Court has agreed to review a copyright dispute between fabric designer Unicolors and retailer H&M, during which it will assess a pressing question of whether inaccuracies can invalidate copyright registrations.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Unicolors: ‘impossible’ Boohoo didn’t copy design
18 January 2021   California fashion brand Unicolors is suing UK retailer Boohoo for allegedly copying the design of a floral-patterned dress.
Copyright
Reaction: SCOTUS mulls H&M copyright dispute with Unicolors
9 November 2021   The US Supreme Court has scrutinised a major copyright dispute between H&M and Unicolors, after finding faults with a judgment handed down by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit last year.
Trademarks
SCOTUS declines to review France’s trademark win
14 December 2021   The French government remains protected by the principle of sovereign immunity from allegations of trademark infringement over a domain name after the US Supreme Court declined to revisit an earlier ruling.


Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024
Trademarks
Brains and brands: Neuroscience, IP and why TM protection needs a rethink
27 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘It’s quite unsettling’: How the UPC is changing Europe’s law firms
27 September 2024
Trademarks
Winning in the court of public opinion: How brands can own the ‘Goliath’
25 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘Every CMS filing is painful’: Notes from a Unified Patent Court dispute
25 September 2024
Patents
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
24 September 2024

More articles

Louis Vuitton defends signature monogram at EUIPO
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
Seasonal products and genuine trademark use in the EU
German court convicts three people of fraud over ‘misleading’ IP invoices
From breaking barriers to sharing best practice: Themes from Marques
‘A stunning warning for corporates’: How the Spaniels effect cost MGA $71m
US court dismisses Kerrygold Irish butter claims
Insurance startup says AIG ‘throwing weight around’ with secrets lawsuit