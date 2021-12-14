Subscribe
shutterstock_1118403221_davidsmith520
14 December 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

SCOTUS declines to review France’s trademark win

The French government remains protected by the principle of sovereign immunity from allegations of trademark infringement over a domain name after the US Supreme Court declined to revisit an earlier ruling.

SCOTUS delivered its decision on Monday, December 13, leaving intact the March ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Court in the country’s favour.

The long-running dispute arose from Jean-Noël Frydman’s acquisition of the ‘France.com’ domain name in 1994 for a California-based tourism company.

A US citizen and French ex-pat, Frydman claimed that he enjoyed a close relationship with the French tourism board, Atout France while promoting US travel to France.

But this changed when Frydman sued a Dutch company in the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris (Paris District Court) in 2014 for trademark infringement, and the French Republic and Atout France intervened, insisting that they alone held exclusive rights to the domain France.com.

Cultural identity

They contended that, according to French law, the name ‘France’ cannot be appropriated or used commercially by a private enterprise as that it infringes on its sovereignty.

They further asserted that ‘France’ expresses the country’s “geographic, historic, economic and cultural identity”.

The Paris district court ruled in Atout France’s favour, a decision that was later upheld on appeal.

Frydman proceeded to sue the French government at the US Court for the District Court for Virginia for cybersquatting and trademark infringement.

France moved to dismiss the case, asserting sovereign immunity under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA). The district court ruled in Frydman’s favour, holding that entitlement to immunity “would be best raised after discovery has concluded”.

On appeal, the Fourth Circuit reversed the judgment of the district court and remanded the case with instructions to dismiss the complaint with prejudice.

The court held that France was immune from the claims according to a threshold set by the SCOTUS, and the Paris ruling.

A foreign ruling

“The corporation’s claims arise from an adverse judgment of a foreign court—in a proceeding initiated by the corporation itself—resulting in the transfer of the domain name, not any commercial activity that may have followed that transfer. Accordingly, the commercial activity exception to FSIA immunity does not apply,” said the court.

France.com appealed in a writ of  certiorari filed in September, arguing that the court of appeal misinterpreted the FSIA.

“In enacting the FSIA, Congress recognised that while the concerns of foreign states must be considered, citizens should not be barred from the courthouse door simply because alleged wrongdoers are sovereigns. As such, the FSIA includes exceptions for acts by sovereigns who expropriate US property or are engaged in commercial activity within the US,” argued the tourism company

It agreed that while sovereigns should generally be immune from suit when acting as sovereigns but when the sovereign acts as a traditional player in the market, their actions should face the same potential liabilities as any other actor.

Consequently, the French government should be exposed to trademark litigation due to its commercial activity in trying to encourage US citizens to visit France, the petition contended.

But these arguments failed to hold sway with SCOTUS this week, after it rejected the petition.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Ocado prevails in ITC patent dispute with AutoStore

Power of attorney: Angolan Court establishes new deadlines

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Reaction: SCOTUS mulls H&M copyright dispute with Unicolors
9 November 2021   The US Supreme Court has scrutinised a major copyright dispute between H&M and Unicolors, after finding faults with a judgment handed down by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit last year.
Trademarks
SCOTUS to weigh in on Unicolors dispute with H&M
2 June 2021   The US Supreme Court has agreed to review a copyright dispute between fabric designer Unicolors and retailer H&M, during which it will assess a pressing question of whether inaccuracies can invalidate copyright registrations.
Patents
SCOTUS calls for fed govt input on defining patent terms
11 January 2022   The US Supreme Court has asked the federal government to weigh in on whether a ruling that reversed a $1.7 million jury verdict in a patent dispute between Olaf Sööt Design and Daktronics was a judicial abuse of authority.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown