3 January 2017

Run-DMC sue Amazon and Walmart in $50m TM claim

Hip-hop group Run-DMC have taken on Amazon.com and Walmart in a $50 million trademark infringement claim.

Filed on December 29 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the group’s lawsuit alleged that the retailers have sold products claiming to be “Run-DMC styled products” for at least three years.

Run-DMC claimed that Amazon and Walmart partnered with entities that sold infringing products such as hats, shirts and glasses on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

“The products sold by the defendants confuse the public as to the source of the products and suggests that Run-DMC endorses the products. The defendants are trading on the goodwill of plaintiff,” said the suit.

The group owns the trademark ‘Run-DMC’, US number 3310249, and has entered several licensing agreements for use of the trademark, including a deal with Adidas for $1.6 million to endorse a brand of trainers.

Run-DMC are seeking a jury trial, $50 million, injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees.

