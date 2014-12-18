Ronaldo ‘missing’ in trademark lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo may be seen plying his trade on a football field every week by millions of people, but it seems he cannot be tracked down for a trademark infringement case.

The Real Madrid star has been reportedly unavailable to receive notice of a lawsuit that was filed by US resident Christopher Renzi regarding Ronaldo’s underwear brand.

Renzi, as WIPR previously reported, is suing Ronaldo over his plans to launch his CR7 underwear brand in the US.

Renzi, who owns a trademark for ‘CR7’ in the US, claimed that within US shores the phrase is his and that he should be allowed to use it for a fitness DVD he is bringing out. CR7, Renzi said, is a play on his initials and his October 7 birthday.

Denmark-based JBS Textile Group—which makes the CR7 brand—petitioned the US Patent and Trademark Office to cancel the trademark owned by 43-year-old Renzi. That hearing has now been stalled pending Renzi’s lawsuit, which is due to be heard at the US District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

Renzi was given until the end of November to notify Ronaldo of the lawsuit and serve him with the legal papers, but his lawyer Michael Feldhuhn has said that so far they have not been able to track down the world famous star.

According to reports, Feldhuhn said in a court filing that a Spanish justice official went to Real Madrid’s headquarters but that a receptionist refused to accept them because the lawsuit doesn’t involve the team.

Feldhuhn and Renzi are now trying to serve the papers at an address where they believe Ronaldo lives.

The US judge overseeing the case has now given Renzi until March 26 to find Ronaldo and serve him with the papers.

CR7 underwear, a play on Ronaldo’s initials and his number 7 shirt number, is already sold throughout Europe.