Subscribe
shutterstock-11593918-web
Thor Jorgen Udvang / Shutterstock.com
27 January 2015Trademarks

Rolls-Royce sues Royce Rizzy in trademark suit

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has sued US rapper Royce Rizzy, claiming he has infringed its trademark by selling merchandise with the slogan ‘Team Rolls Royce’.

The UK-based car manufacturer has alleged that Rizzy promotes and sells t-shirts bearing the phrase on his official website and that it has sent him two cease-and-desist letters to no avail.

In its complaint, filed at the US District Court for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday (January 21), Rolls-Royce said it wants Rizzy to change his name, destroy all products that include the name ‘Team Rolls Royce’, and pay profits he has allegedly made by using the ‘Rolls-Royce’ trademark.

Royce Rizzy, real name Robert Davis, who dropped the ‘Rolls’ from his name more than a year ago, claimed he no longer sells the t-shirts in question.

But, in the complaint, Rolls-Royce said he had posted a photograph of himself on social media wearing a t-shirt and cap bearing the trademark in the days after receiving the cease-and-desist letters.

According to entertainment website TMZ, Jermaine Dupri, head of So So Def Recordings, which Rizzy is signed up to, said he personally made sure the name change [dropping of ‘Rolls’] happened before putting Rizzy out as an artist.

Late last week, Rizzy took to social network site Twitter to address the situation.

“I must be doing something right billion dollar company is suing me ... if anything they should be embracing me,” he wrote.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide