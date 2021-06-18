Subscribe
shutterstock_1967107030_jonathan_weiss
18 June 2021TrademarksRory O'Neill

Rise Brewing sues ‘repeat TM offender’ PepsiCo

A cold-brew coffee company has labelled PepsiCo a “repeat trademark offender” and accused it of “saturating” the market with its infringing ‘Mtn Dew Rise’ brand.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
PepsiCo faces preliminary injunction in trademark suit
5 November 2021   Cold-brew company Rise Brewing secured a preliminary injunction against food and beverage giant PepsiCo in the companies’ ongoing trademark dispute on Wednesday, November 3.
Trademarks
Stone Brewing wins TM dispute with Molson Coors
28 March 2022   A California jury has ruled in favour of Stone Brewing in its four-year trademark infringement dispute with Molson Coors over who was first to use “stone” branding in connection with beer.
Trademarks
Stone Brewing forced to cover infringing slogan
22 April 2022   Stone Brewing has been ordered to stop using the slogan “Keep It Juicy” on its hazy IPA packaging following a trademark infringement complaint from rival brewer Sycamore.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton