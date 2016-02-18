Subscribe
denis-makarenko-shutterstock-com-reese-witherspoon-
18 February 2016Trademarks

Reese Witherspoon settles image rights dispute

Academy Award-winning actor Reese Witherspoon has settled an image rights dispute with retailers who used her image to advertise jewellery.

Witherspoon sued several retailers in 2013 after they sold “Reese Witherspoon” branded jewellery.

She had requested $15 million in damages for the alleged infringement of her trademarks and image rights in a lawsuit filed at the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles in 2013.

Since filing the claim, Witherspoon has had to overcome three attempts to end the case early by Sears, Skye Associates and Gemvara, three of the retailers named in the complaint.

In December, the court rejected Gemvara’s motion for a summary judgment and said the question of whether Witherspoon’s image rights had been misappropriated required a trial.

But, in the same ruling, the court threw out Witherspoon’s trademark and trade dress claims. It said that she “fails to establish that her name has acquired secondary meaning”.

A trial was due to take place this month, but according to The Hollywood Reporter the parties have settled all outstanding claims.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute