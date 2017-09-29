Subscribe
Trademark clash between Premier League and UKIP ruled out

After resolving a leadership contest this afternoon, it looked as if political outfit the UK Independence Party (UKIP) may have had another battle on its hands in the form of a trademark infringement lawsuit.

Earlier today, September 29, Henry Bolton was elected leader of UKIP at the party’s annual conference in Torquay, England.

At the same conference, party members chose a new badge featuring a purple lion’s head.

The logo of the Premier League, the UK’s top football division, also depicts a purple lion’s head, in a slightly thicker format and wearing a crown.

It had been reported by The Guardian that the Premier League’s internal legal team was aware of the issue and was looking into any potential breach of its trademark.

However, while the Premier League has not made an official comment, WIPR understands that its legal team was notified of the logo change but will not be taking any action.

News of the logo change reached football pundit Gary Lineker. On his Twitter page, he sarcastically commented that “the Premier League will be thrilled”, above a news story of the unveiling of the new badge.

It is not the first time IP and UKIP have been mentioned in the same breath.

In December 2014, WIPR reported that the party’s official Christmas card had used an image by a political cartoonist without his permission.

But Christian Adams later confirmed that UKIP purchased the rights to the image and donated the funds to a Christmas charity.

