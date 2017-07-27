Premier League granted ‘game-changing’ order against ISPs

The English Premier League has obtained a High Court order requiring UK internet service providers (ISPs) to block servers that are hosting illegal streams of its football matches.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, July 25, the order will be in place for the entire 2017/18 season and is part of the “biggest-ever crackdown on illegal streaming” of football.

Our sister publication TBO reported in March that the Premier League had obtained an English High Court ruling ordering ISPs to block sites streaming its content until the end of the season, in May.

The High Court hasn’t released details of the most recent ruling, but the Premier League stated it will be “similar” to the previous one.

The Premier League added that the previous order was “highly effective”, with more than 5,000 server IP addresses that had streamed illegal Premier League content being blocked.

“This blocking order is a game-changer in our efforts to tackle the supply and use of illicit streams of our content,” said Premier League director of legal services Kevin Plumb.

He added that it will allow the Premier League to “quickly and effectively block and disrupt the illegal broadcast of Premier League football via any means”.

The Premier League sold the UK TV rights to its games for the upcoming season to Sky and BT Sport for over £5 billion ($6.6 billion) in 2015.

