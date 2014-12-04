Subscribe
shutterstock-147305276-web
landmarkmedia / Shutterstock.com
4 December 2014Copyright

UKIP swerves Christmas copyright debacle

Political party the UK Independence Party (UKIP) has bought its way out of a sticky situation following a copyright dispute over its official Christmas card.

Earlier this week, the party found itself in hot water after reports emerged that on its official festive card it had used an image by a political cartoonist without his permission. The card was due to be sent out to thousands of UKIP supporters.

But today (December 4), cartoonist Christian Adams, who regularly draws for the Telegraph newspaper, confirmed to WIPR that UKIP has now purchased the rights to the image and donated the funds to a “Telegraph Christmas charity”.

The image in question shows UKIP’s leader Nigel Farage flattening the leaders of the UK’s three biggest parties, Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, in a white van.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Trademark clash between Premier League and UKIP ruled out
29 September 2017   After resolving a leadership contest this afternoon, it looked as if political outfit the UK Independence Party (UKIP) may have had another battle on its hands in the form of a trademark infringement lawsuit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India