UKIP swerves Christmas copyright debacle

Political party the UK Independence Party (UKIP) has bought its way out of a sticky situation following a copyright dispute over its official Christmas card.

Earlier this week, the party found itself in hot water after reports emerged that on its official festive card it had used an image by a political cartoonist without his permission. The card was due to be sent out to thousands of UKIP supporters.

But today (December 4), cartoonist Christian Adams, who regularly draws for the Telegraph newspaper, confirmed to WIPR that UKIP has now purchased the rights to the image and donated the funds to a “Telegraph Christmas charity”.

The image in question shows UKIP’s leader Nigel Farage flattening the leaders of the UK’s three biggest parties, Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, in a white van.