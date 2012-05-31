One Direction sued for trademark infringement

UK boy band One Direction has been sued for trademark infringement by a US rock group using the same name.

Attorneys for the Californian band are seeking an injunction to stop the UK-based One Direction, backed by Sony Music, from using the name in promotional materials. The US group wants three times the profit made by its rivals and damages of more than $1 million.

The complainants have used the name since 2009, according to the lawsuit, and applied for it as a US trademark in 2011. British brand One Direction, which has been successful in the US and Australia, was discovered in 2010 on the reality TV show The X Factor.