Subscribe
shutterstock_328832081_lazyllama
24 February 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Olympic Committee sues Puma over ‘war’ on TMs

The US Olympic Committee (USOPC) has sued Puma for trademark infringement, alleging the sportswear company has ‘declared war’ on Olympic trademarks.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Puma loses ‘big cat’ TM appeal in long-running dispute
20 May 2021   Puma has lost a long-running trademark dispute with an Italian industrial machinery manufacturer after the EU General Court found weaknesses in its case.
Trademarks
China tackles rogue Olympic IP filings targeting Eileen Gu
15 February 2022   The China National Intellectual Property Administration has unveiled a plan to crack down on bogus trademark filings that infringe on the rights of Olympic athletes, including the skiing champion and fashion model Eileen Gu.
Trademarks
Sportswear giant sues rival over TMs and patented tech
12 July 2022   Litigation focuses on ‘Nitro’ and design patents used in making soles for running shoes.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton