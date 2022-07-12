Subscribe
shutterstock_1932788588_mirror_images
12 July 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Sportswear giant sues rival over TMs and patented tech

Litigation focuses on ‘Nitro’ and design patents used in making soles for running shoes.

Puma has sued Brooks Sports, alleging that its rival infringed its ‘Nitro’ trademark in advertising, alongside a design patent by copying a foam-moulding technology used in running shoes.

Puma filed the complaint at the US District Court for the Southern District of Indianapolis on Friday, July 8.

Top-five-selling brand

The lawsuit alleged that Brooks' had infringed Puma’s trademarks by advertising for sneakers with nitrogen-infused soles, and had engaged in unfair competition practices.

The action seeks a permanent injunction and monetary damages stemming from Brooks’ infringement of Puma’s Nitro trademark and its patent, US number D897,075.

According to the complaint, Puma has been using its Nitro trademark on footwear since at least March 2021.

After the launch of its Nitro line of running shoes, they have become Puma’s top-selling running shoes in the US and an overall top-five-selling brand of Puma footwear in the US.

In late 2021, Puma said that it had become aware that Brooks was using Nitro to advertise its running shoes, and sent a cease and desist letter to the rival sportswear maker.

Patented designs

After Brooks confirmed receipt of the letter, Puma claimed that it then engaged with Brooks in an attempt to resolve the dispute amicably and avoid litigation, but that Brooks refused the settlement terms.

Puma also holds that after its ’075 patent issued, Brooks introduced the “Aurora BL” shoe that adopted the German company’s patented design, which is now being sold in connection with infringing uses of Pumas’s Nitro mark.

“Brooks’ infringing Aurora BL shoe has adopted every aspect of the claimed design in Puma’s ’075 patent and has an overall appearance that is substantially the same in the eyes of the ordinary observer,” said the complaint.

This development comes after sneaker maker Skechers also sued Brooks last month for trademark infringement in Los Angeles over the use of the numeral "5" on some of its running shoes.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

UKIPO publishes views on the designs framework

Apple: SEP owner filed ‘secret’ Colombian lawsuits

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Puma loses ‘big cat’ TM appeal in long-running dispute
20 May 2021   Puma has lost a long-running trademark dispute with an Italian industrial machinery manufacturer after the EU General Court found weaknesses in its case.
Trademarks
Puma fails to revive TM bid in Australia
9 September 2022   Manufacturer Caterpillar initially failed to block sports brand’s ‘Procat’ mark | But later court rulings sided with the construction equipment manufacturer’s arguments.
Trademarks
Footwear brand ends running shoe dispute
16 September 2022   The dispute concerned a stylised trademark | German courts had ordered Brooks Sports to cease using the logo in the EU.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’