Subscribe
dfree-shutterstock-com
DFree / Shutterstock.com (Deadmau5 & Kat Von D, a tattoo artist, at the Grammy Awards)
18 June 2015Trademarks

No more squeaks from Deadmau5 as trademark row settled

A trademark dispute between electronic music producer Deadmau5 and a musical that featured a mouse’s journey to becoming a professional DJ was resolved just 24 hours after starting.

It started after Deadmau5 sent a cease-and-desist letter to the organisers of Deadmouse: The Musical, due to be performed in Toronto next month. Deadmau5 had requested a response within 24 hours of their receiving the letter.

Dated June 17, the letter stated that while the musical may be “paying tribute to him”, the use of the ‘Deadmouse’ name unfairly “capitalises on the goodwill and reputation of Deadmau5’s extremely popular marks”.

The musician confirmed in a tweet sent yesterday, June 17, that the dispute had ended: “The dead mouse musical debacle is settled. They have just put up a disclaimer and called it a parody. Moving along now.”

A similar statement was published on the official website of Deadmouse: The Musical: “Just so there’s no confusion, the musical is not written by Deadmau5 or endorsed by Deadmau5. It is a parody. It was written out of love of house music culture.”

Deadmouse: The Musical is due to be performed at the Toronto Fringe Festival between July 3 and July 11. It concerns a mouse that has to overcome discrimination in its pursuit of becoming a DJ.

“Think Ratatouille meets Book of Mormon,” the official description of the musical says. But its website was updated yesterday to confirm that it was a parody.

Last year, Deadmau5 was on the opposite end of a trademark row after Disney opposed his attempt to trademark his mouse head logo. Disney claimed that such a trademark would cause a “likelihood of confusion” with its own Mickey Mouse mark, which has been use in since 1928.

However, Deadmau5 hit back a month later stating that Disney had wanted to collaborate with him on the mouse head design for another project. He said the fact Disney approached him about this project should work in his favour. The dispute is continuing.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide