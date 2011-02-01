Microsoft takes a bite out of Apple

Microsoft has opposed Apple’s attempts to trademark ‘App Store’ in the US.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) received the opposition on January 10 after it published Apple’s trademark application in the Trademark Official Gazette on January 5.

The software company believes that the combination of words form a generic term that should continue to be available for all “without fear of reprisal by Apple”, according to Russell Pangborn, Microsoft’s associate general counsel of trademarks.

He added: “Like ‘shoe store’ or ‘toy store’, [‘app store’] is a generic term that is commonly used by companies, governments, and individuals that offer [mobile phone applications].”

The trademark application was filed at the USPTO in July 2008 for coverage of ‘App Store’ in classes 35, 38 and 42.