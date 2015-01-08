Mattel and Hallmark pen Barbie licensing deal

Greeting cards and gifts company Hallmark has agreed to a licensing deal with toy maker Mattel that will allow it to sell Barbie and Hot Wheels branded products.

The deal, agreed yesterday (January 7), means Hallmark can make and sell products using the 'Barbie' and 'Hot Wheels' trademarks in the US and Canada. The financial details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

It resurrects a long-standing partnership between Hallmark and Mattel that lasted for almost 20 years but ended in 2012 because of a failure to agree new terms.

Cindy Mahoney, vice president of Hallmark licensing, said: “It’s beyond exciting to have Barbie back at Hallmark.

“The Barbie brand is so beloved by families and collectors alike.” she added.

In yesterday’s statement, Hallmark confirmed it will again be selling eight Barbie Keepsake ornaments, a popular collector’s item, at its Hallmark Gold Crown stores, a special type of Hallmark store known for its range of products and customer service.

Mattel did not respond immediately to a request for comment.