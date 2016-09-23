Subscribe
23 September 2016Trademarks

Marques 2016: Specsavers IP counsel discusses ‘Should’ve’ slogan

The global lead counsel for opticians chain Specsavers has told delegates at Marques 2016 that the brand’s famous ‘Should’ve’ slogan “isn’t the only brand we use”.

The theme for the Marques 30th Annual Conference near Alicante this year is brands versus trademarks.

In July this year, WIPR  reported that Specsavers had applied to trademark ‘Shouldve’ and ‘Should’ve’, the words used as part of its advertising campaign, at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

The applications cover classes 9, 10, 16, 35 and 44, which include goods such as spectacles, eye cups and hearing aid services.

The IPO approved the applications in August, before they were published for opposition on August 12. Specsavers’ rivals have until October 12 to object to the marks.

Antony Douglass, global lead counsel for intellectual property, marketing, data privacy and digital strategy at Specsavers, said yesterday, September 22, that the ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ slogan isn’t the only brand that the opticians chain uses.

In his presentation, Douglass referred to other brands used by Specsavers, including Aurora, which was recently fronted in a campaign by 1960s supermodel Twiggy.

The Marques 30th Annual Conference ends today.

