Subscribe
shutterstock-171914738-web
Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
8 January 2015Trademarks

Man selling ‘counterfeit’ NFL items arrested

A fireman from Phoenix, Arizona has been accused of selling counterfeit National Football League (NFL) shirts ahead of the Super Bowl, which is set to be staged in the city next month.

Justin Negrete, 31, was reportedly arrested yesterday (January 7) as a result of a special investigation by the Phoenix police into the sale of counterfeit NFL shirts in the run up to the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the final game in the American football sporting calendar and features the winners of the Northern Football Conference and the American Football Conference. It will be held at the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, north-east Phoenix, on February 1.

The NFL has been forced to tackle the sale and distribution of counterfeit clothing in the past. In the run up to last year’s Super Bowl, US authorities seized almost $22 million worth of counterfeit shirts, hats and other accessories featuring the trademarks of the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, the two teams that contested last year’s Super Bowl.

Then in June, a man living in Rhode Island was given a four-year sentence after thousands of counterfeit NFL items manufactured in China were seized by customs authorities at his address. The items were estimated to be worth up to $1 million.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US customs clamp down on NFL counterfeits
30 January 2015   US customs authorities have seized thousands of fake American football-related goods as part of a year-long collaboration with the National Football League to tie in with the forthcoming Super Bowl match.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown