Making the most of your trademarks

What is TM Cloud?

TM Cloud is the only comprehensive and modern IP management software on the market today. The software focuses on ease of use, time saving workflows, integration with online patent offices and data integrity.

What are the main problems faced by law firms and corporates that your service solves?

Many law firms and corporations have very out-dated software which is cumbersome to use and hard for employees to learn. Extra clicks and difficult steps mean that time is being wasted on simple docketing and management tasks. Most software on the market is at least a

Client review with john cunningham, owner of firstMark Group

WHAT ATTRACTED YOU TO TM CLOUD? PRIMARILY BECAUSE IT CAME FROM LOUIS STEVENSON WHO HAS A LONG HISTORY OF PRODUCING EXCELLENT IP MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE, SOME OF WHICH WE HAD USED PREVIOUSLY. EACH VERSION HAS BEEN BETTER THAN THE LAST.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE KEY ADVANTAGE OF WORKING WITH tm cLOUD? OVER TIME MOST MATURE IP PRACTICES DEVELOP BLOAT OR DUPLICATION IN THEIR CONTENT. NO TWO PEOPLE WILL INPUT INFORMATION IDENTICALLY. TM CLOUD PROVIDES VERY SIMPLE TOOLS TO CONSOLIDATE AND MERGE DATA THAT SHOULD BE IN A SINGLE RECORD. TO THAT YOU ADD THE ATTACHMENT OF EMAILS TO THE RECORD FOR A PAPERLESS HISTORY. FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO STREAMLINE PROCESSING, IT IS VERY SIMPLE TO CREATE AND AMEND YOUR OWN EMAILS AND DOCUMENTS WITHIN THE PROGRAM.

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO USE TM CLOUD AHEAD OF ANOTHER PRODIVER? IT IS ALL ABOUT WHAT YOU GET OUT OF THE SOFTWARE. THEY ALL KEEP YOUR INFORMATION AND SO IT IS WHAT YOU CAN DO WITH THAT INFORMATION. REPORTS ARE KEY WITH EASE OF USE, CREATION AND FLEXIBILITY THAT ASSISTS IN MANAGING YOUR PRACTICE.

decade old and lacks modern functionality and integrations. Implementing a modern docketing system saves time and promotes efficiency, and in most cases saves money as well.

What makes you stand out in a competitive market place?

TM Cloud is modern and easy to use with no expensive training required. TM Cloud is also highly automated and customizable by each user (paralegal, attorney, client, agent etc). We provide a fresh new look and feel which is more in line with what people expect from software in 2016. No more clunky Access based software screens. Users don’t want to replace their old software with more old software.

TM Cloud provides users with reliable automatic, custom and ad hoc date calculation. TM Cloud also provides easy drag and drop custom reporting, deadlines synced with online calendars and phones and much more. TM Cloud also provides client and agent access to facilitate collaboration.

What does the future look like for trademark management?

We have seen a trend for law firms wanting to grant client access. We also see a trend towards more automation, updating and connectivity with online patent offices. We just connected to the TSDR for documents retrieval to facilitate a switch to paperless offices. We also just connected to the TTAB for US oppositions and cancellations. Integration is also key; clients can access the software from any device that reaches the internet from wherever they are. We can also sync deadlines and reminders on users' phones and tablets for any calendar, so dates are never overlooked or missed again.

What questions should businesses be asking when looking to streamline their trademark management?