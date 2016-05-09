‘Make Amerikkka Great Again’ trademark application filed

A trademark application has been filed for the term ‘Make Amerikkka Great Again’, in what appears to be a dig at US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

The trademark was applied for on March 30 at the US Patent and Trademark Office by a company based in Los Angeles called 47 / 72 Inc.

The slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ has been used in Trump’s campaign. The term is also a registered trademark owned by Trump and covers political campaigns as well as hats and t-shirts.

But the ‘Make Amerikkka Great Again’ application is intended to be used as an “online retail store” selling hoodies, leggings and laptop accessories.

The use of ‘KKK’ could be in reference to David Duke, a former leader of the far right group the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). In February this year Duke seemingly supported Trump on his Facebook page.

Trump then distanced himself from Duke in an interview with US broadcaster CNN.