Subscribe
ilya-b-mirman-shutterstock-com-trump-
3 March 2016Trademarks

‘Drumpf’ trademark application filed

A trademark application has been filed for the term ‘Drumpf’, in reference to US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s alleged ancestral surname.

The trademark was applied for on February 26 at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by a company called Drumpf Industries, based in Delaware.

The term ‘Drumpf’ has gained popularity after John Oliver, who hosts the “Last Week Tonight” show on US television, said that Trump’s original family name was actually Drumpf.

This led to a campaign organised by Oliver called Make Donald Drumpf Again, a play on Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

According to the trademark application, the mark is intended to be used as a “provision of a website featuring multimedia content”.

Trump’s family background was revealed in a book by journalist Gwenda Blair called “The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a Presidential Candidate”.

In an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Blair said: “His [Donald Trump] grandfather Friedrich Drumpf came to the United States in 1885 which was the height of German immigration.”

Oliver started the campaign because the “ very name Trump is the cornerstone of his brand”. He added that using the new name would “uncouple that magical word from the man he really is”.

Trump owns several trademarks including ‘Donald Trump’, ‘Donald Trump the Fragrance’ and ‘New Hampshire for Donald Trump’.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
US presidential election: five trademarks not owned by Clinton or Trump
7 November 2016   With US voters set to decide who will be their president for the next four years, WIPR looks at five trademarks with links to the election.
Trademarks
Trump in second win as rejected ‘Drumpf’ TM gains no response
9 November 2016   A rejected trademark application for the term ‘Drumpf’, which is apparently in reference to president-elect Donald Trump’s ancestral name, appears to have attracted no response from the mark’s applicant.
Trademarks
Donald Trump wins TM rights for his name in China
16 February 2017   US President Donald Trump secured trademark rights to his name in China this week.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute