9 March 2016Trademarks

‘Trumpocalypse’ trademark application filed

A US trademark application has been filed for ‘Trumpocalypse’, the term made popular during US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s political campaign.

The application was filed by TZH Enterprises, based in Virginia, and the trademark seeks protection for “hats, jackets, pants and t-shirts”.

‘Trumpocalypse’ is a term that has been used across several news publications and featured in an episode of “South Park” which imagined him being elected president of Canada.

The application was filed on February 9 and the term has been gaining popularity on social media in the last few days given recent successes for Trump in the primaries.

Last week, WIPR reported that a trademark application had also been filed for ‘Drumpf’.

The term ‘Drumpf’ has gained popularity after John Oliver, who hosts the “Last Week Tonight” show on US television, said that Trump’s original family name was actually Drumpf.

This led to a campaign organised by Oliver called Make Donald Drumpf Again, a play on Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

