Subscribe
eugene-onischenko-shutterstock-com-1
7 June 2016Trademarks

Major League Baseball Players Association sues app developer for trademark infringement

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) has sued digital sports network OneUp Games for trademark infringement.

The suit was filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The MLBPA owns several trademarks including ‘Players Choice’, ‘MLBPA’, ‘Major League Baseball Players Association’ and ‘MLBplayers.com’.

In January 2013, OneUp and the MLBPA entered in to a license agreement whereby the MLBPA granted OneUp a licence to use its trademarks in connection with a baseball app for mobile phones described as a “head-to-head bingo-style game.”

The deal was made up of three licensing agreements stretching from January 1 2013 to December 31 2015.

OneUp was required to pay MLBPA royalties for each licence period but according to the suit has not paid any fees since July 2015.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneUp was also required to obtain MLBPA’s written approval of the pre-release versions of the app before distribution and sale but allegedly failed to do so.

The license agreement expired in December 2015 and MLBPA has asked the court to prevent OneUp from using its trademarks and to prevent it from damaging the MLBPA’s goodwill.

MLBPA is seeking attorneys’ fees and damages.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs