manuelesteban
27 May 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Lidl to drop ‘lookalike’ Hendrick’s gin after TM loss

Lidl has been forced to pull its Hampstead London Dry Gin from shelves after losing a legal dispute with gin maker Hendrick’s at Scotland’s Court of Session.

