4 April 2017Trademarks

Kylie Jenner takes on ‘Kylee’ TM, suspends own appeal

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has suspended her appeal against the rejection of the mark ‘Kylie Jenner’ while she fights another battle.

Jenner opposed the trademark ‘Kylee’, which was filed by Mimo Clothing back in 2011.

The trademark is registered for class 25, which includes clothing and accessories.

On March 22, Jenner filed an opposition to the mark, alleging that it was confusingly similar to the ‘Kylie Jenner’ marks for classes 3, 14, 18, 25, 35 and 41.

Jenner also claimed that the ‘Kylee’ mark had been fraudulently obtained because Mimo had not used the registered mark in commerce on the dates indicated.

Abandonment was another claim Jenner brought—she alleged that Mimo had not used the mark for at least the past three years.

Only the ‘Kylie Jenner’ trademarks for classes 35 and 41 are registered at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Jenner’s trademark for class 25 was cancelled in July last year.

In January she appealed against the decision, but two days after filing the trademark opposition, on March 24, she filed to suspend the appeal.

“Based on the foregoing, applicant hereby requests that the appeal be suspended pending determination of whether or not the cited registration will be cancelled,” said the request for suspension.

This follows a trademark battle with Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, who took issue with Jenner’s attempts to register the mark ‘Kylie’.

In January, WIPR reported that Minogue had withdrawn her opposition to the trademark applications.

