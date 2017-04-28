Khloé Kardashian tangled up in Instagram copyright row

Khloé Kardashian has become tangled up in a copyright row over a photo she posted on Instagram.

UK-based photography company Xposure Photos filed a claim at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, April 25.

The photo of Kardashian and her sister going for a meal in Miami was posted on her Instagram account in September 2016, according to the claim.

Xposure is the owner of the image, which was licensed by the UK newspaper Daily Mail, said the suit.

It added that when the image was used by the Daily Mail, it contained the copyright management information “CMI” in the bottom corner, but this was allegedly taken off when the image was used by Kardashian.

“The photograph is highly creative, distinctive, and valuable. Because of Kardashian’s celebrity status, and the photograph’s quality and visual appeal, plaintiff (and the photographer it represents) stood to gain licensing revenue from licensing the photograph,” said the claim.

Xposure licenses photos to magazines, newspapers and editorial clients throughout the world.

It requested a preliminary and permanent injunction, an account of profits and damages, and “statutory damages of not less than $2,500 or more than $25,000” for removal of the copyright information.

Today’s top stories

China police solve 17,000 IP infringement cases

Duracell accuses wholesaler of selling grey market batteries

Singapore’s IP office launches innovation fund

Goldberg Segalla appoints new IP practice chair

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox