istock-610259354
28 April 2017Copyright

Khloé Kardashian tangled up in Instagram copyright row

Khloé Kardashian has become tangled up in a copyright row over a photo she posted on Instagram.

UK-based photography company Xposure Photos filed a claim at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, April 25.

The photo of Kardashian and her sister going for a meal in Miami was posted on her Instagram account in September 2016, according to the claim.

Xposure is the owner of the image, which was licensed by the UK newspaper Daily Mail, said the suit.

It added that when the image was used by the Daily Mail, it contained the copyright management information “CMI” in the bottom corner, but this was allegedly taken off when the image was used by Kardashian.

“The photograph is highly creative, distinctive, and valuable. Because of Kardashian’s celebrity status, and the photograph’s quality and visual appeal, plaintiff (and the photographer it represents) stood to gain licensing revenue from licensing the photograph,” said the claim.

Xposure licenses photos to magazines, newspapers and editorial clients throughout the world.

It requested a preliminary and permanent injunction, an account of profits and damages, and “statutory damages of not less than $2,500 or more than $25,000” for removal of the copyright information.

China police solve 17,000 IP infringement cases

Duracell accuses wholesaler of selling grey market batteries

Singapore’s IP office launches innovation fund

Goldberg Segalla appoints new IP practice chair

Trademarks
Kylie Jenner takes on ‘Kylee’ TM, suspends own appeal
4 April 2017   Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has suspended her appeal against the rejection of the mark ‘Kylie Jenner’ while she fights another battle.
Copyright
Brian May snaps at photographer who reported him for copyright infringement
15 November 2017   Lead guitarist of rock band Queen has slammed a photographer who reported him to Instagram for copyright infringement after posting a picture of himself.
Copyright
Sofia Richie hit with Instagram copyright claim
5 January 2018   A photograph agency has hit fashion model Sofia Richie with a copyright claim after she posted images of herself on Instagram.


Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

