Subscribe
martinkay78
5 January 2018Copyright

Sofia Richie hit with Instagram copyright claim

A photograph agency has hit fashion model Sofia Richie with a copyright claim after she posted images of herself on Instagram.

The claim (pdf) against Richie, who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, was filed on Tuesday, January 2, at the US District Court for the Central District of California by Backgrid.

Backgrid said it operates one of Hollywood’s largest celebrity photograph agencies and it has “earned a reputation of regularly breaking scoops on sought-after celebrity news”.

The agency claimed that Richie violated the law by wilfully infringing Backgrid’s copyright to at least seven photos on her Instagram account.

“On information and belief, Richie has driven significant traffic to her Instagram account in large part due to the presence of the sought-after and searched-for Richie photographs that frame this dispute,” said the claim.

Backgrid added that the traffic translates into “substantial ill-gotten commercial advantage”.

The photo agency said it had sent a demand letter in October 2017 to Richie’s attorney, but received no response. Backgrid then called the attorney and, according to the suit, the attorney said he was not sure whether the photographs were posted on Richie’s account.

Backgrid included links to three of the photographs it claimed were still on Richie’s Instagram. The links now lead to unavailable pages.

According to the agency, the infringements would generate an award of up to $1.5 million in statutory damages for the infringed photographs, in addition to its attorneys’ fees.

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian became tangled up in a claim after posting a photo of herself and her sister going for a meal in Miami.

UK-based photography company Xposure Photos, which is the owner of the image, requested an injunction and damages.

Fellow model Gigi Hadid also faced a lawsuit after allegedly posting a picture of herself on Instagram that belonged to a freelance photographer.

The July 2016 post by the model, wearing a customised Adidas jacket, has received over 1.2 million ‘likes’ on Instagram. In December, the claim was dismissed.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Canadian brewery seeks to dismiss claim against US rival

Taylor Swift asks to shake off copyright lawsuit 

Snell & Wilmer promotes two IP attorneys 

UK solicitor body presents Brexit concerns for IP

USITC to probe Apple following Qualcomm complaint

Neal Gerber Eisenberg develops IP group

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Khloé Kardashian tangled up in Instagram copyright row
28 April 2017   Khloé Kardashian has become tangled up in a copyright row over a photo she posted on Instagram.
Copyright
Gigi Hadid faces legal action over Instagram post
11 September 2017   Fashion model Gigi Hadid is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit for allegedly posting a picture of herself on Instagram that belonged to a photographer.
Copyright
NFL star enters copyright battle with photo agency
2 February 2018   National Football League star Odell Beckham is suing Splash News and Picture Agency, after the company had demanded copyright royalties from the wide receiver.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones