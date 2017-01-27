Kylie Minogue backs down in Jenner trademark clash

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has withdrawn her opposition to three US trademark applications by reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

In February last year, WIPR reported that KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue, filed a notice of opposition to Jenner’s trademark application for ‘Kylie’.

Jenner, who is half-sister to the Kardashian sisters, was seeking protection for the term in connection with advertising services.

In March 2016, Jenner filed a motion to suspend proceedings as a result of settlement discussions and the suspension was granted in April.

But this didn’t last and KDB filed two motions to consolidate related proceedings, in June and October last year.

The June motion consolidated the original opposition with another ‘Kylie’ trademark opposition, for classes 41 (entertainment services) and 45 (providing information by means of a global computer network in the field of fashion).

The October motion attempted to consolidate Minogue’s two ‘Kylie’ mark oppositions with another opposition—to the mark ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Jenner then filed a motion to suspend proceedings for 60 days, pending settlement discussions.

But on January 19, KDB withdrew its opposition to the marks without prejudice. The withdrawal was reported by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board yesterday, January 26.

