Subscribe
denis-makarenko-shutterstock-com-kylie-minogue-
27 February 2016Trademarks

Kylie Minogue opposes Kylie Jenner trademark application

Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue has opposed reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s US trademark application for the term ‘Kylie’.

The reality TV star is seeking protection for the term in connection with advertising services. The application was published for opposition in August last year.

KDB, an Australian-based business representing Minogue, filed a notice of opposition to the application on Monday, February 22.

KDB claimed that if the US Patent and Trademark Office approved Jenner’s application then it would cause confusion among consumers between the two Kylies and dilute her brand.

The company also cited existing trademark registrations for the term ‘Kylie’ that cover entertainment services and music recordings.

Minogue also owns trademarks for the terms ‘Kylie Minogue darling’, ‘Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical’ and ‘Kylie Minogue’.

In the opposition, KDB said Jenner is a “secondary reality television personality” who has received criticism from disability rights groups and African-American communities.

The story may not end here. Jenner has also filed a trademark application for the term ‘Kylie’ in connection with entertainment services. That application was published for opposition on Tuesday, February 23.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Kylie trademark battle continues as Minogue eyes up second opposition
9 March 2016   Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue has signalled her intent to oppose another trademark application by reality TV star Kylie Jenner for the term ‘Kylie’.
Trademarks
Keeping up with the Kardashians’ trademark disputes
14 December 2016   Now a household name, the Kardashian sisters are best known for their reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, and numerous business ventures. But there are also several trademark disputes involving the family that have taken place this year.
Trademarks
Kylie Minogue backs down in Jenner trademark clash
27 January 2017   Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has withdrawn her opposition to three US trademark applications by reality TV star Kylie Jenner.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute