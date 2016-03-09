Subscribe
Kylie trademark battle continues as Minogue eyes up second opposition

Australian pop-star Kylie Minogue has signalled her intent to oppose another trademark application by reality TV star Kylie Jenner for the term ‘Kylie’.

KDB, an Australian-based business that represents Minogue, filed a request for extension to oppose the application at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board yesterday, March 8.

The opposition period is due to end on March 24 but KDB said it would like to extend the time period until June 22.

KDB said it believes there is a “good cause” to oppose the application and that it needs additional time to investigate.

Last month, WIPR revealed that Minogue had opposed Jenner’s US application to use the term ‘Kylie’ in connection with advertising and that, if approved, the mark would cause confusion among consumers between the two Kylies and dilute Minogue’s brand.

The request for extension also centres on a ‘Kylie’ application, but  this one is in connection with entertainment services.

In last month’s opposition, KDB described Jenner, star of the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” TV show, as a “secondary reality television personality”.

Jenner has also filed a trademark application for the term ‘Kylie Cosmetics’, which Ralph Cathcart, a partner at law firm Ladas & Parry, told WIPR is likely to be opposed as well.

Minogue owns trademarks for the terms ‘Kylie Minogue darling’, ‘Lucky – the Kylie Minogue musical’ and ‘Kylie Minogue’.

