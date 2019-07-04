Subscribe
shutterstock_1116989954_jstone
4 July 2019Trademarks

Kim Kardashian wins $2.7m in Missguided TM suit

Kim Kardashian West has secured $2.7 million in damages in a lawsuit she brought against Missguided, in which she accused the clothing brand of exploiting her trademarks and likeness on its Instagram account.

In a judgement issued on Tuesday, July 2, the US District Court for the Central District of California granted Kardashian a partial win after Missguided failed to defend itself against a complaint filed by the reality TV star.

In the original complaint, filed in February, Kardashian alleged that Missguided’s “fast and inexpensive” business model was “often derivative of other companies’ designs, if not blatant knock-offs”.

Kardashian had accused Missguided of using its Instagram account to post pictures of her in order to promote its brand. She also alleged that Missguided’s website “includes entire pages devoted to the sale of clothing inspired” by her.

“Missguided has so systematically misappropriated Kardashian’s name and likeness that the consuming public is likely to and has come to the mistaken conclusion that she is affiliated with Missguided,” the complaint said.

In a statement sent to WIPR at the time, Missguided said that the company had not “received any notification of legal action, but in any event any action based on online banter would be meritless”.

In its latest order, the court denied Kardashian’s request for a default judgment against Missguided UK, finding that she had failed to serve the brand’s UK arm with a proper complaint.

But, the court granted the judgement against Missguided USA, finding that the “‘relatedness’ of Kardashian’s fame is closely related to Missguided USA’s fashion brand”.

“Kardashian is a highly sought-after spokesperson for products in the fashion and cosmetic industries. Relatedly, Missguided USA is a ‘fast-fashion’ clothing company that is ‘particularly well-known for copying designs worn by famous celebrities’,” the decision said.

The court ruled that Kardashian was entitled to $300,000 for each of the nine unauthorised Instagram posts by Missguided which had used Kardashian’s likeness to promote its products. It also awarded Kardashian $59,600 in legal fees.

Additionally, the court granted Kardashian an injunction against Missguided USA, finding that there is a likelihood of irreparable harm to Kardashian’s trademarks, business reputation and goodwill.

The win comes shortly after Kardashian faced backlash over her new Kimono shapewear line.

On Monday, July 1, Kardashian said she would rename the line after people in Japan deemed the use of the term disrespectful.

The same day, Reuters reported that Japan was to send patent officials to the US to discuss the dispute.

Japan’s trade minister, Hiroshige Seko, said he was aware Kardashian would be changing the name but still wanted there to be a “careful examination” of the matter.

“This has become a big deal on social media,” Seko said during a press conference in Tokyo. “The kimono is regarded around the world as a distinct part of our culture. Even in America, kimono is well known to be Japanese.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

CJEU rejects fly.de TM appeal

Judge denies Qualcomm motion to stay antitrust ruling

Brazil joins Madrid System, reveals patent backlog plan

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Kim Kardashian West opposes KKW trademark
3 October 2019   Kim Kardashian West has opposed a Chinese company’s trademark registration for the initials ‘KKW’.
Copyright
Versace sues fast-fashion label over Jennifer Lopez dress
27 November 2019   Italian brand Versace has taken fast-fashion company Fashion Nova to court in a bid to “redress the flagrant infringement of legendary fashion designer Versace’s iconic apparel”.
Trademarks
Playboy sues over bunny Halloween costumes
28 October 2020   Playboy is suing online retailer Fashion Nova over Halloween costumes which the media company says are unauthorised copies of its ‘Playboy Bunny’ trademark.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown