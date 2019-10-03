Kim Kardashian West opposes KKW trademark

Kim Kardashian West has opposed a Chinese company’s trademark registration for the initials ‘KKW’.

In an opposition filed late August at the US Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO), West said the mark would infringe, cause confusion and dilute the distinctiveness of a number of her existing trademarks.

The mark in dispute, ‘KKW’, was applied-for in July by Xiamen Luo feng Technology in class 9 for goods and services including boom boxes, mobile phone cases, headphones, sunglasses and megaphones.

West based her opposition on earlier trademarks for her name ‘Kim Kardashian West’ and ‘KKW’, the name of the beauty brand she launched in 2017.

In her opposition, West said Xiamen Luo feng Technology claimed date of first use is October 2018, more than a year after the KKW brand was launched.

Additionally, she argued that her registered trademarks had been used to promote goods which were identical to those covered by the applied-for mark.

For example, in collaboration with eyewear company Caroline Lemke, West created a line of sunglasses marketed as “KKW Drop 2”. The applied-for mark also covers sunglasses.

West said that due to her “worldwide reach”, consumers encountering the applied-for mark are likely to associate it with her own trademarks, therefore causing a likelihood of confusion.

