Subscribe
shutterstock_1116989906_jstone
3 October 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Kim Kardashian West opposes KKW trademark

Kim Kardashian West has opposed a Chinese company’s trademark registration for the initials ‘KKW’.

In an opposition filed late August at the US Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO), West said the mark would infringe, cause confusion and dilute the distinctiveness of a number of her existing trademarks.

The mark in dispute, ‘KKW’, was applied-for in July by Xiamen Luo feng Technology in class 9 for goods and services including boom boxes, mobile phone cases, headphones, sunglasses and megaphones.

West based her opposition on earlier trademarks for her name ‘Kim Kardashian West’ and ‘KKW’, the name of the beauty brand she launched in 2017.

In her opposition, West said Xiamen Luo feng Technology claimed date of first use is October 2018, more than a year after the KKW brand was launched.

Additionally, she argued that her registered trademarks had been used to promote goods which were identical to those covered by the applied-for mark.

For example, in collaboration with eyewear company Caroline Lemke, West created a line of sunglasses marketed as “KKW Drop 2”. The applied-for mark also covers sunglasses.

West said that due to her “worldwide reach”, consumers encountering the applied-for mark are likely to associate it with her own trademarks, therefore causing a likelihood of confusion.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Female inventors double in last 20 years: UKIPO report

Benelux IP office signs AI image search deal with Darts-ip

General Court rejects Puma beer TM appeal

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Kim Kardashian wins $2.7m in Missguided TM suit
4 July 2019   Kim Kardashian West has secured $2.7 million in damages in a lawsuit she brought against Missguided, in which she accused the clothing brand of exploiting her trademarks and likeness on its Instagram account.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’