Subscribe
solarseven-shutterstock-com-jaws-
23 March 2016Trademarks

‘Jaws’ trademark fails to taste victory at TTAB

An online cooking channel has had its application for the trademark ‘Jaws’ rejected because people may confuse it with the film star shark of the same name.

In a decision handed down by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the term ‘Jaws’ was deemed sufficiently well-known that accepting applications for the same term would be confusing.

The applicant, referred to by the TTAB as “Mr Recipe”, applied for the word marks ‘Jaws’ and ‘Jaws Devour Your Hunger’ in 2013. They were planned to be used in connection with a “streaming audio-visual channel” in relation to cooking.

Both marks were initially rejected by a USPTO examiner.

In the rejection, USPTO examiner Sara Benjamin said the 1975 film “Jaws”, directed by Steven Spielberg, was a blockbuster film and that the existing word mark ‘Jaws’ should enjoy a broad scope of use as a result.

Mr Recipe appealed against the ruling but in its decision, handed down on March 18, the TTAB agreed with the USPTO’s initial decision.

“The trademark examining attorney did submit evidence demonstrating that registrant’s movie ‘Jaws’ is so well-known a movie that it set the standard for summer blockbusters,” the TTAB said.

It added that the two applied-for marks, when compared side-by-side with the existing trademark for the term ‘Jaws’, showed distinct similarities.

“Applicant’s mark ‘Jaws’ is identical to the ‘Jaws’ mark in the cited registration. Applicant’s mark ‘Jaws Devour Your Hunger’ is similar to registrant’s mark because they share the word ‘Jaws’. The word ‘Jaws’ is the dominant element of applicant’s mark,” the TTAB wrote.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
WIPR survey: Readers associate ‘Jaws’ with the famous film
4 April 2016   WIPR readers associate the term ‘Jaws’ with the 1975 film of the same name, according to our latest survey.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide