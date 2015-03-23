Subscribe
23 March 2015Trademarks

ITMA spring conference: Sorry, we’ll speed up Madrid application process, says WIPO

A representative from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has apologised to a group of lawyers for the amount of time it takes to process trademark applications filed under the Madrid System.

Responding to criticism at the Institute of Trademark Attorneys’ (ITMA) spring conference in London, Debbie Roenning, director of the legal division, Madrid Registry at WIPO, said she was “sorry” that the application process is slow.

She added that WIPO is engaged in a “clean-up process” to improve the speed of the process.

A spokesperson for WIPO told WIPR that on average it takes about two months to process a Madrid application. It added that the organisation is "fully engaged in reforms that will lead to a reduction in the processing time".

Roenning said she wanted to make the system more “user friendly” and referred to the introduction of an electronic system that enables clients to track the progress of their application as a step in the right direction.

Set up in 1891, the Madrid System allows trademark owners to register their rights in countries covered by the regime. Applicants can apply for trademarks at their national intellectual property office or at WIPO.

Roenning said WIPO faces increasing challenges as more and more countries join the system and that it also needed to account for the increasing “linguistic diversity” of the countries that join.

She added: “Chinese companies looking to protect the English translation of their name in the EU have to file for that trademark in China. If they don’t use that trademark in China then it is vulnerable to cancellation and this will affect their international registration.”

There are 95 members of the Madrid System, with more expected to join in the near future. Roenning said she expects Canada to join at the end of next year, and that there have already been discussions with Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Nigeria and South Africa about joining.

The  ITMA spring conference ran from March 19 to 20.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
WIPO interview: Protecting traditional knowledge
11 August 2015   In June, the World Intellectual Property Organization held a two-day seminar on protecting traditional knowledge. WIPR spoke to Wend Wendland, director of the traditional knowledge division at WIPO, to find out more.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act