9 November 2016Trademarks

ITMA president to talk IP rights at Indian summit

Kate O’Rourke, the president of the Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (ITMA), is set to join government, industry and research leaders in India to promote the UK’s intellectual property profession.

O’Rourke will speak at the TECH Summit in New Delhi, India today, November 9, about IP rights in a globalised world

She is joined on the panel by UK Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, Jo Johnson, founder of Cobra Beer Karan Bilimoria, and chief executive of the Creative Industries Federation, John Kampfner.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and Sir James Dyson will also speak at the summit, which takes place until November 9.

Sanjay Kapur, partner at law firm Potter Clarkson, is also in India this week, representing ITMA and the UK trademark attorney profession.

WIPR has also reported that the UK and India have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation on a range of IP-related activities.

May and Modi witnessed the signing of the agreement, which was put together by the UK Intellectual Property Office and the Indian Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion.

