Subscribe
inta-6
29 April 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

INTA’s Annual Meeting 2021 to be held mostly virtually

The International Trademark Association has announced that its annual meeting will be carried out virtually in 2021 as the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic continue.

The association had previously unveiled plans to host an in-person meeting in Houston, Texas, on November 15–19.

In an announcement released yesterday, April 28, INTA’s chief executive Etienne Sanz de Acedo confirmed that the association had made the decision in response to ongoing concerns presented by COVID-19 because of too “many unknowns”.

He said: “While some countries fortunately are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, others unfortunately are in a mounting crisis. The status of the pandemic, vaccine administration, quarantine requirements, government and company travel restrictions, etc, are continually shifting, creating too many unknowns to plan a large-scale, in-person event for November.”

The statement added that in these uncertain times, one of the organisation’s greatest strengths is being realistic and flexible.

“After much reflection, research, and consultation with the INTA officers and the board of directors, it had decided that a virtual meeting would be more appropriate at this present time,” said Sanz de Acedo.

“In making this change, we, as always, have considered as the highest priority the health and safety of our registrants, sponsors, staff, and others,” he added.

All education sessions, business development opportunities, and committee meetings will occur on INTA’s virtual platform during the meeting but the association confirmed that it would be hosting in-person one-day events in selected cities.

“With the “Virtual +” format, we will be providing high-quality educational content, dynamic business development sessions, and social activities on a virtual platform which, as proven by our past events, are very conducive to gathering for learning and networking,” said Sanz de Acedo.

The association added that with its “plus element”, it had the flexibility to add smaller in-person events such as discussion forums, receptions where appropriate from safety and logistical standpoints. It confirmed that more details would be forthcoming as it continued to monitor conditions around the world.

“With this approach, we will achieve the desired objective—to still come together as a community, but in the safest, most sensitive, and most prudent way given the unsettling circumstances,” concluded Sanz de Acedo.

The ‘virtual +’ annual meeting will be held on November 15–19, 2021.

For more information click here

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Core targets Apple, Google, Bloomberg in patent dispute

Protecting your brand in the pandemic

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Interview: INTA CEO talks virtual conferences and digital transformation
12 June 2020   The COVID-19 pandemic has forced IP associations around the world to postpone their conferences this year, either cancelling them entirely or making the move online. The International Trademark Association is no exception, but as CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo says, it’s been planning a digital transformation for some time—the pandemic has just forced its hand.
Trademarks
INTA names brand expert Denise Lee Yohn as keynote speaker
29 September 2021   The International Trademark Association has announced that brand expert and author Denise Lee Yohn will be its keynote speaker for the opening of its 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual+.
Trademarks
INTA Annual Meeting heads to Washington, DC
16 November 2021   Next year’s International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Annual Meeting will be held in Washington DC, INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo revealed yesterday.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office