INTA Annual Meeting heads to Washington, DC

Next year’s International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Annual Meeting will be held in Washington DC, INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo revealed yesterday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of this year’s INTA Annual Meeting Virtual+, taking place this week, Sanz de Acedo said the 2022 event would be returning to an in-person format for the first time in two years.

INTA will also offer “robust” virtual components for those unable to attend the main conference, which will be held from April 30 to May 4 at the Walter E Washington Convention Center.

“The 2022 Annual Meeting marks a return to our legacy as the world’s largest in-person gathering of brand professionals and affirms our strategic decision to combine the best of both worlds—in-person plus virtual—into our events moving forward,” said Sanz de Acedo.

“This hybrid formula works, advancing the association into the future and accommodating different schedules, budgets, personal preferences, and other circumstances,” he added.

This year’s meeting is taking place largely online with three one-day mini-conferences in New York, Berlin and Los Angeles—locations that will play host again next year

“While the current Meeting is a full-fledged virtual event and inching back into ‘in person’ with limited-capacity mini-conferences, next year, we’re in effect reversing the formula, ” added Sanz de Acedo.

Member benefits

For INTA members who registered for the 2021 meeting early, pre-registration for the 2022 Annual Meeting will run from November 18 through December 3.

INTA members will also be offered a “significantly lower” registration fee compared to non-members during the early bird registration, which will open in January.

“There is no doubt that our annual meeting represents our premier event,” Mr. Sanz de Acedo said, “but our members leverage their exclusive member benefits throughout the year. Our extensive resources, advocacy efforts, and volunteer opportunities empower them to grow professionally and contribute tremendous value to their organizations.”

