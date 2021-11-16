Subscribe
inta-6
16 November 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

INTA Annual Meeting heads to Washington, DC

Next year’s  International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Annual Meeting will be held in Washington DC, INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo revealed yesterday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of this year’s  INTA Annual Meeting Virtual+, taking place this week, Sanz de Acedo said the 2022 event would be returning to an in-person format for the first time in two years.

INTA will also offer “robust” virtual components for those unable to attend the main conference, which will be held from April 30 to May 4 at the Walter E Washington Convention Center.

“The 2022 Annual Meeting marks a return to our legacy as the world’s largest in-person gathering of brand professionals and affirms our strategic decision to combine the best of both worlds—in-person plus virtual—into our events moving forward,” said Sanz de Acedo.

“This hybrid formula works, advancing the association into the future and accommodating different schedules, budgets, personal preferences, and other circumstances,” he added.

This year’s meeting is taking place largely online with three one-day mini-conferences in New York, Berlin and Los Angeles—locations that will play host again next year

“While the current Meeting is a full-fledged virtual event and inching back into ‘in person’ with limited-capacity mini-conferences, next year, we’re in effect reversing the formula, ” added Sanz de Acedo.

Member benefits

For INTA members who registered for the 2021 meeting early, pre-registration for the 2022 Annual Meeting will run from November 18 through December 3.

INTA members will also be offered a “significantly lower” registration fee compared to non-members during the early bird registration, which will open in January.

“There is no doubt that our annual meeting represents our premier event,” Mr. Sanz de Acedo said, “but our members leverage their exclusive member benefits throughout the year. Our extensive resources, advocacy efforts, and volunteer opportunities empower them to grow professionally and contribute tremendous value to their organizations.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
INTA’s Annual Meeting 2021 to be held mostly virtually
29 April 2021   The International Trademark Association has announced that its annual meeting will be carried out virtually in 2021 as the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic continue.
Influential Women in IP
INTA unveils ‘toolkit’ to promote IP women leadership
24 February 2021   Many women still struggle to advance in IP and find it necessary to leave an organisation to start their own firm to attain a leadership position, a key finding from a new report by the International Trademark Association has confirmed.
Trademarks
INTA elects new president and officers: full list
16 November 2022   The association's presidency switches from Zeeger Vink next year | Trademarks association also selects its 2023 officers | See list in full, including lawyers from Amazon, FIFA, Bristol-Myers Squibb.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown